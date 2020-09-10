Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

VOW3 stock opened at €151.32 ($178.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of €137.98 and a 200-day moving average of €131.52. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

