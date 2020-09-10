Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 200 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 200 price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 160.75.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 145.55.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.