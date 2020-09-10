Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($55.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.20 ($80.24) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.71 ($70.25).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA opened at €60.28 ($70.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.79 and a 200 day moving average of €51.42. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.