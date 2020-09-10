Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $163.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $133.36 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a PE ratio of -215.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.