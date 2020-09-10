Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. Watford has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. The business had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Watford by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after buying an additional 167,459 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Watford in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Watford in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Watford by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Watford by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

