WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.73.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,800,000 after buying an additional 77,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $97.54. 11,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

