Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Welltower by 21.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Welltower by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Welltower by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

