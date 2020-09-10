Wendys’ (WEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.11. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wendys in the first quarter valued at $81,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 5,941.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,738 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wendys by 12,991.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the first quarter valued at $11,802,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.