Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.76

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $12.84. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 9,470 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 67.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

