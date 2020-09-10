Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $13.37. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 16,094 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 360.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $84,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 303.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

