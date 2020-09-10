Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $50.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 56.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.