Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Westrock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

