WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WIMHY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WIMHY stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

