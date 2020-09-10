William I. Jacobs Sells 7,224 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

