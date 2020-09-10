Winnebago Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,821 call options.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

