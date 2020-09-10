WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.04 (LON:MRW)

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share by the grocer on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MRW opened at GBX 195.64 ($2.56) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.25 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRW shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($3.02) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 202.56 ($2.65).

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 21,340 shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £39,692.40 ($51,865.15).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

