Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -263.81 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after acquiring an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 408,568 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

