Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist increased their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,101 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Yelp by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 219,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Yelp by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,601 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,630. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -131.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

