Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $5.73. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 792,196 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YTEN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Securities upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

