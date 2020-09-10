YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. YPF has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YPF by 1,166.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of YPF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of YPF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth $128,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

