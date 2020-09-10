Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $34,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

