Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) to “Hold”

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.