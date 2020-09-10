Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.55 ($79.47).

Shares of ZAL opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.03.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

