Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 5,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

