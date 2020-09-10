Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.52.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.10 on Thursday, reaching $140.29. 54,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,130,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.