Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $131-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.58 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.52.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.62. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

