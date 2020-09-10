Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $1,462,801.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.