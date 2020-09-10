Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $155.00 at Bank of America

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

Zscaler stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.29. 54,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

