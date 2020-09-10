Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $6.84 on Thursday, hitting $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -248.18 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,256,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

