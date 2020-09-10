Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.83 million.Zscaler also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.35.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

