Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 375 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 375 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays set a CHF 385 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 381.95.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

