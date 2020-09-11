-$0.01 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

