$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Coherent posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. Coherent’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COHR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.79. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 29.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Coherent by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

