$0.97 EPS Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

NYSE MSM opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

