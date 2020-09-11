$1.00 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

SSNC opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 204,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 217,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.