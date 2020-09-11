$1.20 EPS Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 175.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

