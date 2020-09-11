10,164 Shares in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 793,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,348,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Chubb stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

