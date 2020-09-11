10,510 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,511,000 after buying an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,221.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 459,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 424,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

