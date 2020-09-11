10,822 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 56.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 865,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 407.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 42,528 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.