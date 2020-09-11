194,294 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 141,660 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

