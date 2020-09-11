20,865 Shares in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

