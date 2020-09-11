28,342 Shares in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Shore Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 6,765.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 227,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $10.42 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

