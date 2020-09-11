29,659 Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Steris by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steris in the first quarter valued at $3,623,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 10.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.18.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

