349,515 Shares in Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 349,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.73% of Kaleyra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $5,110,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLR opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.33. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. National Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

