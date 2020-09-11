36,256 Shares in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Constellium by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Constellium NV has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that Constellium NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

