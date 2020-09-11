371,813 Shares in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 371,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIO opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Mustang Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBIO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

