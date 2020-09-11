39,762 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 311.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 25.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 1,044,910 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Welbilt by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 533,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Welbilt by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 375,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBT shares. Citigroup cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.