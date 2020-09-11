53,287 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 53,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,435,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,472 shares of company stock worth $9,191,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

