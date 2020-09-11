5,620 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,797,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

J opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

