6,202 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,202 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 116.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

